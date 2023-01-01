Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Miami restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Green Envy

746 nw 62nd st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Large Wrap$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap small$12.50
More about Green Envy
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo-Ranch Dressing, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Monterey-Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Wisconsin Blue Cheese, Lettuce.
More about Union Station Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Teriyaki Salmon

Caprese Sandwiches

Cheesy Bread

Chicken Teriyaki

Caprese Salad

Cappuccino

Macarons

Crab Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (349 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston