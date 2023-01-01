Buffalo chicken wraps in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Green Envy
746 nw 62nd st, Miami
|Buffalo Chicken Large Wrap
|$15.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap small
|$12.50
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo-Ranch Dressing, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Monterey-Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Wisconsin Blue Cheese, Lettuce.