Burritos in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve burritos
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
TACOS
Pilo's Street Tacos
28 SW 11th St, Miami
|Burrito
|$14.99
Burritos are made in a flour tortilla, stuffed with poblano rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, choice of "One Protein" & served with a side of fresh chips.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Uptown 66
6600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|STEAK BURRITO
|$14.00
CRISPY POTATO, QUESO MIXTO, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICO, GUACOMOLE
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$15.00
RED RICE, CILANTRO CREMA, PICO, GUACOMOLE
Cantina Grill Cutler Bay
20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
|Steak Burrito
|$9.99
|Pork Burrito
|$9.49
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Cantina Grill Country Walk
15465 SW 137 Avenue, Miami
|Steak Burrito
|$9.29
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.49
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
Burrito
$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
A-Mari-Mix
9700 Southwest 24th Street, Miami
|Burrito Classico
|$9.00
Traditional burrito, with rice, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.
|Cali Burrito
|$10.00
Our favorite burrito, with FRENCH FRIES inside, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Flyfuel Food Co.
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.95
roasted chicken, wild rice, lentils, mozzarella, corn, avocado, onion, jalapeño avo ranch
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Love Life Cafe
2616 nw 5th ave, miami
|Cuban Burrito
|$15.00
whole wheat wrap, black bean sofrito, lettuce, organic basmati brown rice, sweet plantainss, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro aioli
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
The Oasis Wynwood
2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami
|Potatoes & Peppers Burrito
|$11.00
Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Burrito
|$16.00
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole.
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
TACOS
La Tiendita Taqueria
218 NW 25th St, Miami
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|PASTOR BURRITO
|$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Burrito Completo
|$11.00
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Coyo Taco - Brickell
1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami
|Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl
|$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
Taquerias El Mexicano
521 SW 8th St, Miami
|Super Burrito
|$14.00
Chicken, beans, corn, lettuce, crema. cheese rice and house guacamole(+$2 for steak/shrimp)
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Cantina Grill Bird Road
14713 SW 42 Street Suite 104, Miami
|Steak Burrito
|$9.29
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.49
TACOS
Taqueria Hoja
19 SE 2nd Ave # 4, Miami
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$12.50
Heritage Pork, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.50
Steak, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.50
Organic Chicken, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa
Coyo Taco - Wynwood
2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami
|Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl
|$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables
126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl
|$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
Taco Stand
313 NW 25th St, Miami
|MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO
|$9.89
GRILLED SHRIMP WITH ANGUS STEAK, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
|CALIFORNIA BURRITO
|$8.89
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
Huevos Rancheros Burrito
$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
