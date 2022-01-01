Burritos in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve burritos

Carrot Express

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$14.99
Burritos are made in a flour tortilla, stuffed with poblano rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, choice of "One Protein" & served with a side of fresh chips.
Carrot Express

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Uptown 66

6600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK BURRITO$14.00
CRISPY POTATO, QUESO MIXTO, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICO, GUACOMOLE
SHRIMP BURRITO$15.00
RED RICE, CILANTRO CREMA, PICO, GUACOMOLE
Cantina Grill Cutler Bay

20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Steak Burrito$9.99
Pork Burrito$9.49
My Ceviche

My Ceviche

5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami

Avg 4.1 (1399 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Cantina Grill Country Walk

15465 SW 137 Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Burrito$9.29
Chicken Burrito$8.49
My Ceviche

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
A-Mari-Mix

9700 Southwest 24th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Classico$9.00
Traditional burrito, with rice, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.
Cali Burrito$10.00
Our favorite burrito, with FRENCH FRIES inside, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.
Flyfuel Food Co.

Flyfuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$12.95
roasted chicken, wild rice, lentils, mozzarella, corn, avocado, onion, jalapeño avo ranch
Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Love Life Cafe

2616 nw 5th ave, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Burrito$15.00
whole wheat wrap, black bean sofrito, lettuce, organic basmati brown rice, sweet plantainss, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro aioli
Carrot Express

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
The Oasis Wynwood

2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potatoes & Peppers Burrito$11.00
Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$16.00
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole.
Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
TACOS

La Tiendita Taqueria

218 NW 25th St, Miami

Avg 3.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
PASTOR BURRITO$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
BIRRIA BURRITO$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Completo$11.00
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream and cilantro. Served with salad.
SoCal Cantina

SoCal Cantina

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Socal Burrito$11.00
Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
Taquerias El Mexicano

521 SW 8th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Burrito$14.00
Chicken, beans, corn, lettuce, crema. cheese rice and house guacamole(+$2 for steak/shrimp)
Carrot Express

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Cantina Grill Bird Road

14713 SW 42 Street Suite 104, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Burrito$9.29
Chicken Burrito$8.49
TACOS

Taqueria Hoja

19 SE 2nd Ave # 4, Miami

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Burrito$12.50
Heritage Pork, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa
Carne Asada Burrito$12.50
Steak, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa
Chicken Burrito$12.50
Organic Chicken, Pinto Beans, Cheese, Chiltepin Salsa and Avocado Salsa
Coyo Taco - Wynwood

2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
Taco Stand

313 NW 25th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO$9.89
GRILLED SHRIMP WITH ANGUS STEAK, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), TOMATO, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$8.89
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM
Carrot Express

195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
