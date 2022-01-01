Cake in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve cake
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|FreshCo Crab Cakes
|$9.95
Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Night Owl Cookie Co.
163 NW 25th st, Miami
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
|Birthday Cake
|$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
COOKIES
Night Owl Cookie Co.
10534 SW 8th St, Miami
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
|Birthday Cake
|$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
More about Funnel Cake Miami
Funnel Cake Miami
22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami
|Classic Funnel Cake
|$7.00
Served with a choice of drizzle.
|Super Deluxe Funnel Cake
|$11.00
Served with a choice of two drizzles, two fruit toppings, a scoop of ice cream and one dessert topping.
|Deluxe Funnel Cake
|$9.00
Served with a choice of two drizzles, scoop of ice cream and one dessert topping.
More about PANI
PANI
19565 Biscayne Blvd #941, Aventura
|Candy Cake Bar slice
|$13.00
The famous chocolate and peanut candy bar made cake. 3 layers of a super moist chocolate marquise, peanut toffee, and chocolate ganache.
|B-DAY cake slice
|$14.00
Colorful happiness stacking high. Rainbow sponge cake with a coconut milk chocolate coating and creamy cookie butter.
More about Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Redfish by Chef Adrianne
9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$28.00
Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Cilantro, Roasted Pineapple Relish
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Night Owl Cookie Co.
164 NE 41st street, Miami
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
|Birthday Cake
|$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
More about Ariete
Ariete
3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.00
cream cheese frosting, pistachio
More about Toscana Divino
SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS
Toscana Divino
900 S Miami Ave, Miami
|LAVA CAKE (VALRHONA MANJARI 64%)
|$9.00
|PISTACCHIO CAKE WITH RASBERRY
|$9.00
More about Bonjour Commissary
Bonjour Commissary
16650 sw 88 street, miami
|Nut Framboise Cake
|Opera Cake
More about The Salty Donut
The Salty Donut
6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami
|Cookies + Cream Cake
|$3.75
Vanilla cake bean donut with homemade oreo cookies folded in the dough, traditional glaze, topped with homemade oreo crumbs + maldon salt