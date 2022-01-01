Cake in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve cake

FreshCo Crab Cakes image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FreshCo Crab Cakes$9.95
Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Night Owl Cookie Co.

163 NW 25th st, Miami

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zebra Cake Cookie$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake ﻿and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby﻿
Birthday Cake$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Item pic

COOKIES

Night Owl Cookie Co.

10534 SW 8th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Zebra Cake Cookie$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake ﻿and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby﻿
Birthday Cake$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
More about Gourmet Station
Funnel Cake Miami image

 

Funnel Cake Miami

22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Funnel Cake$7.00
Served with a choice of drizzle.
Super Deluxe Funnel Cake$11.00
Served with a choice of two drizzles, two fruit toppings, a scoop of ice cream and one dessert topping.
Deluxe Funnel Cake$9.00
Served with a choice of two drizzles, scoop of ice cream and one dessert topping.
More about Funnel Cake Miami
Candy Cake Bar slice image

 

PANI

19565 Biscayne Blvd #941, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Candy Cake Bar slice$13.00
The famous chocolate and peanut candy bar made cake. 3 layers of a super moist chocolate marquise, peanut toffee, and chocolate ganache.
B-DAY cake slice$14.00
Colorful happiness stacking high. Rainbow sponge cake with a coconut milk chocolate coating and creamy cookie butter.
More about PANI
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes image

 

Redfish by Chef Adrianne

9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$28.00
Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Cilantro, Roasted Pineapple Relish
More about Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Item pic

 

Night Owl Cookie Co.

164 NE 41st street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zebra Cake Cookie$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake ﻿and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby﻿
Birthday Cake$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Ariete image

 

Ariete

3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
cream cheese frosting, pistachio
More about Ariete
Toscana Divino image

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Toscana Divino

900 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
LAVA CAKE (VALRHONA MANJARI 64%)$9.00
PISTACCHIO CAKE WITH RASBERRY$9.00
More about Toscana Divino
Restaurant banner

 

Bonjour Commissary

16650 sw 88 street, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nut Framboise Cake
Opera Cake
More about Bonjour Commissary
Item pic

 

The Salty Donut

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies + Cream Cake$3.75
Vanilla cake bean donut with homemade oreo cookies folded in the dough, traditional glaze, topped with homemade oreo crumbs + maldon salt
More about The Salty Donut

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Tamales

Omelettes

Curly Fries

Cookies

Hummus

Sliders

Cheeseburgers

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston