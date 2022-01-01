California rolls in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA ROLL$7.00
(8 pcs) - Krab stick, avocado & cucumber.
More about Sushi Ko
CALIFORNIA ROLL image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
California Roll image

SUSHI

Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Roll$14.00
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, scallions.
More about Back Door Monkey
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
CALIFORNIA ROLL image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
CALIFORNIA ROLL image

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
CALIFORNIA ROLL image

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
More about Sokai Sushi Bar

