California rolls in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve california rolls
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|California Roll
|$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
Sushi Ko
7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$7.00
(8 pcs) - Krab stick, avocado & cucumber.
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|California Roll
|$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
SUSHI
Back Door Monkey
2328 N Miami Ave, Miami
|California Roll
|$14.00
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, scallions.
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|California Roll
|$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK