Caprese salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Strada in the Grove
PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
More about Two Pizza Guys
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|MOZZARELLA CAPRESE SALAD
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil topped with olive oil & vinegar.
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|Mozarella Caprese Salad
|$11.95
More about Farinelli 1937
Farinelli 1937
3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
More about Mike's Miami
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Caprese Salad
|$11.95
Mozzarella, tomato & cucumber, served with our house made basil tomato vinaigrette
More about Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
2305 ponce de leon, Coral Gables
|Caprese Salad
|$11.95
More about Harry's Pizzeria
Harry's Pizzeria
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
baby heirloom tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Caprese Salad
|$13.99
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basilic sauce, virgin olive oil and balsamic vinagar