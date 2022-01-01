Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve caprese salad

Strada in the Grove image

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$13.00
buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$8.99
Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE SALAD$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil topped with olive oil & vinegar.
Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozarella Caprese Salad$11.95
Item pic

 

Farinelli 1937

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
Item pic

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$11.95
Mozzarella, tomato & cucumber, served with our house made basil tomato vinaigrette
Main pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

2305 ponce de leon, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$11.95
Item pic

 

Harry's Pizzeria

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$13.00
baby heirloom tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$13.99
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basilic sauce, virgin olive oil and balsamic vinagar
Restaurant banner

 

Il Bambino Restaurant

7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$9.95
