Carbonara in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve carbonara
More about Strada in the Grove
PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Carbonara
|$23.00
spaghetti alla chitarra with pancetta, pecorino romano, parmigiano, egg, black pepper
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
More about NAPOLITANO
PIZZA
NAPOLITANO
8481 NW South River Dr, medley
|Carbonara
|$11.25
PANCETTA AND ALFREDO SAUCE
More about Two Pizza Guys
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|PASTA CARBONARA
|$17.00
Fresh cooked pasta in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce with ham & bacon
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|SPAGHETTI. CARBONARA
|$15.95
More about Casa Tua Cucina
Casa Tua Cucina
70 Southwest 7th Street, Miami
|Carbonara
|$24.00
egg tagliolini, eggs, parmigiano, pecorino, bacon and pancetta
More about TERRE DEL SAPORE
TERRE DEL SAPORE
246 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$17.50
Italian Bacon , egg, cream, parmesan cheese
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Spaghetti alla Chitarra Carbonara
|$32.00
Guanciale, Egg Yolk
More about Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami
|Bucatini Carbonara
|$21.00
crispy pancetta, english peas, black pepper + parmesan
More about Tatore Ristorante Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tatore Ristorante Italiano
14730 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|FETTUCCINE CARBONARA
|$17.00
