Cashew chicken in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Item pic

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts$10.25
More about Takee Outee
Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi image

 

Rama 9 - Thai Dish & Sushi

2188 NE 123St, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nuts$17.95
Crispy Chicken, roasted cashews nut, bell peppers, onion, scallion and roasted Thai chili served with Jasmine rice
More about Rama 9 - Thai Dish & Sushi

