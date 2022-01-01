Ceviche in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve ceviche

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FreshCo Ceviche$11.95
Fish, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Shaved Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Ceviche Cremoso image

 

Pisco y Nazca

8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Cremoso$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
Ceviche Mixto$19.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
Ceviche Callejero$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
More about Pisco y Nazca
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami

Avg 4.1 (1399 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES

Avg 4.5 (6462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE ROLL$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Tuna & octopus ceviche image

SUSHI

Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna & octopus ceviche$17.00
Tuna, octopus, avocado, myoga, scallions, truffle ponzu, crispy blue corn tortilla
More about Back Door Monkey
Ceviche Sampler image

 

Pisco y Nazca

8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Sampler$20.00
2 oz. portions of our tradicional, cremoso and callejero ceviches
Ceviche Callejero$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
Ceviche Cremoso$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
More about Pisco y Nazca
Ceviche Clasico image

SEAFOOD

Taipa Peruvian Restaurant

3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Clasico$14.00
Ceviche Trio$25.00
More about Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
CVI.CHE 105 image

 

CVI.CHE 105

105 NE 3 AVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Classico Corvina Fish$25.95
Ceviche Classico toda la vida$14.95
More about CVI.CHE 105
25469b04-16ce-44e2-980a-2ff92e3bf262 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ceviche Power

10808 NW 58 street, Doral

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche El Popular$16.00
Ceviche Clásico Mixto$16.00
More about Ceviche Power
Platea image

 

Platea

12175 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Bowl$18.00
More about Platea
Fish Ceviche image

 

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Ceviche$23.00
coconut milk, aji amarillo, toasted corn
avocado
More about Amara at Paraiso
Pollos & Jarras image

BBQ

Pollos & Jarras

115 NE 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Mixto$15.95
Marinated raw mixed seafood in fresh Chulucanas’ lime juice, mixed with Arequipan onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
Ceviche de Pescado$13.95
Marinated fish in fresh Chulucanas’ lime juice, mixed with Arequipan onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
More about Pollos & Jarras
Ceviche De Corvina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine

10855 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche De Corvina$19.99
Pieces of curvina marinated in lime juice
More about Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche image

 

Bulla Gastrobar

5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL image

 

Pisco

8405 Mills Drive, #206, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
More about Pisco
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL image

 

Pisco

8551 NW 53RD ST A101, DORAL

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
More about Pisco
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE ROLL$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE ROLL$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

CVI.CHE 105

19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954, Aventura

Avg 4.8 (4214 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Fish$14.95
Ceviche fish$15.95
More about CVI.CHE 105
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE ROLL$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Negroni Clubhouse image

 

Negroni Clubhouse

6450 NW 110 AVE., Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Classic$12.00
More about Negroni Clubhouse
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

CVI.CHE 105

7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000, Miami

Avg 4.8 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado$33.95
Ceviche Fish$14.95
More about CVI.CHE 105
Item pic

 

Aji Latin Grill

11735 Southwest 147th Avenue, The Hammocks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche Mixto$16.95
More about Aji Latin Grill

