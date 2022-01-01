Ceviche in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|FreshCo Ceviche
|$11.95
Fish, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Shaved Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea
Bulla Gastrobar
8870 SW 136 ST, MIAMI
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Ceviche Cremoso
|$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
|Ceviche Mixto
|$19.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
|Ceviche Callejero
|$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
5900 SW 73rd St, South Miami
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|CEVICHE ROLL
|$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
SUSHI
Back Door Monkey
2328 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Tuna & octopus ceviche
|$17.00
Tuna, octopus, avocado, myoga, scallions, truffle ponzu, crispy blue corn tortilla
Pisco y Nazca
8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI
|Ceviche Sampler
|$20.00
2 oz. portions of our tradicional, cremoso and callejero ceviches
|Ceviche Callejero
|$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
|Ceviche Cremoso
|$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
SEAFOOD
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami
|Ceviche Clasico
|$14.00
|Ceviche Trio
|$25.00
CVI.CHE 105
105 NE 3 AVE, MIAMI
|Ceviche Classico Corvina Fish
|$25.95
|Ceviche Classico toda la vida
|$14.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ceviche Power
10808 NW 58 street, Doral
|Ceviche El Popular
|$16.00
|Ceviche Clásico Mixto
|$16.00
Amara at Paraiso
3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami
|Fish Ceviche
|$23.00
coconut milk, aji amarillo, toasted corn
BBQ
Pollos & Jarras
115 NE 3rd Ave, Miami
|Ceviche Mixto
|$15.95
Marinated raw mixed seafood in fresh Chulucanas’ lime juice, mixed with Arequipan onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
|Ceviche de Pescado
|$13.95
Marinated fish in fresh Chulucanas’ lime juice, mixed with Arequipan onions, cilantro and a touch of your favorite sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine
10855 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Ceviche De Corvina
|$19.99
Pieces of curvina marinated in lime juice
Bulla Gastrobar
5335 NW 87 AVE, DORAL
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Pisco
8405 Mills Drive, #206, Miami
|CEVICHE TRADICIONAL
|$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
Pisco
8551 NW 53RD ST A101, DORAL
|CEVICHE TRADICIONAL
|$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|CEVICHE ROLL
|$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|CEVICHE ROLL
|$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
CVI.CHE 105
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954, Aventura
|Ceviche Fish
|$14.95
|Ceviche fish
|$15.95
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|CEVICHE ROLL
|$19.00
MAMENORI, CEVICHEM SLAMON, AVOCADO, MASAGO, SWEET POTATO CHIPS, AJI AMARILLO AND CITRUS SAUCE
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
CVI.CHE 105
7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000, Miami
|Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado
|$33.95
|Ceviche Fish
|$14.95