Chai lattes in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve chai lattes

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chai Latte
More about Purple Orchid
SANDWICHES

Borsalino Cafe

119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami

Avg 5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Spice Latte$4.50
More about Borsalino Cafe
Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$5.50
chai tea latte, using a homemade chai tea concentrate with Jojo tea, your choice of milk. hot or iced.
More about Motek
Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$6.50
Chai Latte$6.00
More about Zak the Baker
Purple Orchid

150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
More about Purple Orchid
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Club

2400 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
Our sweet and spicy tea infused with a double shot of espresso served over ice with your choice of milk
Iced Chai Latte$5.50
Sweet & spicy black tea brewed served with your choice of milk over ice.
Chai Latte$5.00
Spiced black tea and on your choice of steamed milk!
More about The Bagel Club
Motek Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$5.50
More about Motek Aventura Mall

