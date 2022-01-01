Cheeseburgers in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Thatch
3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
|DBL CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
house blended beyond mix, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, herbed cashew garlic spread, toasted bun
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
|Cheeseburger Croquettes
|$15.00
wagyu, aji amarillo, bacon
Smile Empanadas
6907 S Red Rd, Coral Gables
|Cheeseburger
|$2.89
Cheddar infused ground beef
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|1/2 lb Cheeseburger
|$10.95
All beef patty choice of cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle spear
Miami Diner
140 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
L, T, O, M with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach
|Original Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
|Original Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Shorty's BBQ
9200 South Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Cheeseburger
|$11.49
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Dry Aged Cheeseburger Lunch/Diner.
|$20.00
Prime dry aged NY strip ground beef blend, American cheese Portuguese muffin, LTO, served with side
La Birra Bar
14831 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|CHEESEBURGER DOUBLE
|$12.90
Two 4oz beef patties with american cheese.
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
GreenStreet Café
3468 Main Highway, Miami
|CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
Angus ground beef | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | homemade bun
Royd's
20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami
|8 oz Cheeseburger
|$10.77
8 0z. Angus burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion and french fries