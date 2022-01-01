Chicken caesar salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Coral House
Coral House
1762 Coral Way, Coral Gables
|Caesar Salad w/ Organic Chicken
|$15.00
roasted organic chicken, lettuce and house made croutons
More about House of Mac - NMB
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Caesar salad
|$15.00
|Grilled Chicken Caesar salad
|$15.00
More about Pizzafiore
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Large Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$12.99
|SM Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$9.99
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$13.99
lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, chicken and cesar dressing
More about Union Station Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$9.99
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing
More about Shorty's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
11575 SW 40th St, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons tossed with our best charbroiled chicken breast and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Cafe Bastille
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$16.00
romaine, grilled chicken, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.