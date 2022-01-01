Chicken caesar salad in Miami

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miami restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Item pic

 

Coral House

1762 Coral Way, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Organic Chicken$15.00
roasted organic chicken, lettuce and house made croutons
More about Coral House
House of Mac - NMB image

 

House of Mac - NMB

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Caesar salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar salad$15.00
More about House of Mac - NMB
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$12.99
SM Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$9.99
More about Pizzafiore
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad with Chicken$13.99
lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, chicken and cesar dressing
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Chicken$9.99
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing
More about Union Station Cafe
Shorty's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

11575 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce and homemade croutons tossed with our best charbroiled chicken breast and served with freshly grated parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Shorty's BBQ
Item pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$16.00
romaine, grilled chicken, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.
More about Cafe Bastille
Restaurant banner

 

Il Bambino Restaurant

7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
More about Il Bambino Restaurant

