Chicken curry in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chicken curry

Caja Caliente image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Empanadas$7.00
More about Caja Caliente
Taikin Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Rice$15.99
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken$75.00
Curry came to the Caribbean islands with the Indians who brought knowledge on the process of growing sugar cane. The cultures mixed and this dish makes us glad they did!
Curry Chicken$12.00
Curry Chicken$12.00
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Takee Outee image

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken w/ Onion$10.25
More about Takee Outee

