Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Chicken Fried Steaks

Miami restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Main pic

 

Sushi Sake

1232 S. Dixie- Hwy, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK & CHICKEN FRIED RICE$15.00
More about Sushi Sake
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#20 Chicken Philly Steak Sub$10.99
More about Pizzafiore
Chicken Steak image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Little Havana Restaurant

12727 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami

Avg 4.2 (2202 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Steak$14.99
Chicken Steak Lunch$10.99
More about Little Havana Restaurant
Original Rio Cristal image

SALADS

Original Rio Cristal

9872 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
27. BISTEC DE POLLO / CHICKEN STEAK$20.50
More about Original Rio Cristal
Sushi Sake image

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK & CHICKEN FRIED RICE$15.00
More about Sushi Sake
Tamiami Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tamiami Subs

14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105, Miami

Avg 4.6 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Steak$9.99
Tender grilled chicken breast and our Philly style steak mixed together for a unique experience.
More about Tamiami Subs
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

CVI.CHE 105

19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954, Aventura

Avg 4.8 (4214 reviews)
Takeout
chaufa Steak & chicken$24.95
More about CVI.CHE 105
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

CVI.CHE 105

7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000, Miami

Avg 4.8 (967 reviews)
Takeout
chaufa Steak & chicken$26.95
More about CVI.CHE 105

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Octopus Salad

Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Vanilla Cake

Crunch Salad

Quiche

Beef Broccoli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston