Chicken kebabs in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Item pic

 

Motek - Downtown

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SHISH KEBAB CATERING$155.00
chicken thighs, served with tahini, harissa aioli, cherry tomatoes & sumac onion
Chicken Shish Kebab$25.00
chicken thigh kebab skewer served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, sumac onion, harissa aioli, and lemon tahini
More about Motek - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Sawa

360 San Lorenzo Ave # 1500, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kebab$23.99
Garlic Aioli
More about Sawa
Item pic

 

Batch Gastropub - Brickell

30 Southwest 12th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichurri Chicken Kebabs$21.50
More about Batch Gastropub - Brickell
Item pic

 

Motek - Aventura

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shish Kebab$25.00
chicken thigh kebab skewer served with arugula, cherry tomatoes, sumac onion, harissa aioli, and lemon tahini
More about Motek - Aventura

