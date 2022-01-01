Chicken noodles in Miami

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
More about Blvd Baes
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NOODLES CHICKEN$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NOODLES CHICKEN$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NOODLES CHICKEN$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Takee Outee image

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$2.30
More about Takee Outee
Item pic

 

TAIM

1121 Northeast 169th Terrace, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Soup with Noodles$6.99
Delicious Chicken Soup with Noodles
More about TAIM
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup (Khao Poon Gai)$16.00
red curry chicken broth, coconut milk, shredded chicken, cabbage and herbs
More about The Citadel
Main pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NOODLES CHICKEN$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bocas Grill & Bar

2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wok Tossed Noodles W/ Chicken$19.00
Wok-seared Noodles with Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes and our special
sauce
More about Bocas Grill & Bar
Sushi Sake image

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SAKE NOODLES CHICKEN$23.00
More about Sushi Sake

