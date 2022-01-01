Chicken noodles in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|NOODLES CHICKEN
|$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|NOODLES CHICKEN
|$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|NOODLES CHICKEN
|$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
TAIM
1121 Northeast 169th Terrace, North Miami Beach
|Chicken Soup with Noodles
|$6.99
Delicious Chicken Soup with Noodles
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup (Khao Poon Gai)
|$16.00
red curry chicken broth, coconut milk, shredded chicken, cabbage and herbs
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|NOODLES CHICKEN
|$17.00
YAKI SOBA FRIED NOODLES, JAPANESE SAUCE AND VEGIGIES
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bocas Grill & Bar
2525 SW 3rd Ave, Miami
|Wok Tossed Noodles W/ Chicken
|$19.00
Wok-seared Noodles with Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes and our special
sauce