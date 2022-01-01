Chicken parmesan in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
More about Blvd Baes
abcc02af-7553-494e-bd12-3397aa50a559 image

PIZZA

NAPOLITANO

8481 NW South River Dr, medley

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$10.95
More about NAPOLITANO
Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$19.95
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
House of Mac - Overtown image

 

House of Mac - Overtown

2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, Marinara Sauce, fried chicken parmesan, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & Baked until golden brown
More about House of Mac - Overtown
House of Mac - NMB image

 

House of Mac - NMB

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese$15.00
More about House of Mac - NMB
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Dinner$16.99
More about Pizzafiore
Serafina-Aventura image

 

Serafina-Aventura

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organic Chicken Parmesan$27.00
More about Serafina-Aventura
Item pic

 

Piola

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Breaded chicken breast. Topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and oregano. Served with spaghetti or penne in a Pomodoro or Alfredo sauce.
More about Piola
Chicken Parmesan. image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan.$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
More about Blue Collar
Chicken Parmesan image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
stracciatella, san marzano tomato sauce, served with creamy polenta
More about Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Il Bambino Restaurant

7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan-$16.95
More about Il Bambino Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Wings

Fish Tacos

California Rolls

Picanha

Ball Soup

Steak Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston