Chicken parmesan in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
|$19.95
More about House of Mac - Overtown
House of Mac - Overtown
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|CHICKEN PARMESAN MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese, Marinara Sauce, fried chicken parmesan, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, bread crumbs, & Baked until golden brown
More about House of Mac - NMB
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
More about Pizzafiore
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Dinner
|$16.99
More about Serafina-Aventura
Serafina-Aventura
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
|Organic Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00
More about Piola
Piola
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.00
Breaded chicken breast. Topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and oregano. Served with spaghetti or penne in a Pomodoro or Alfredo sauce.
More about Blue Collar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Chicken Parmesan.
|$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
More about Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
5958 S. Dixie Hwy, South Miami
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
stracciatella, san marzano tomato sauce, served with creamy polenta