Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon-Chicken Pita$10.00
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.
Chicken Gyro Pita$9.00
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries, served w/ Small House Salad
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon-Chicken Pita$13.00
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.
Chicken Gyro Pita
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries.
Served w/ Small House Salad
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove
Consumer pic

 

C'est Bon Cafe

330 San Lorenzo Ave #2300, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA$8.99
CHICKEN SHAWARMA, ROMAINE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ONION, GARLIC AIOLI
More about C'est Bon Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Crab Rolls

Sliders

Shrimp Fajitas

Veal Parmesan

Mediterranean Salad

Pesto Pizza

Edamame

French Onion Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston