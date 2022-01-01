Chicken pitas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
142 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Bacon-Chicken Pita
|$10.00
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$9.00
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries, served w/ Small House Salad
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$9.00
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove
Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Bacon-Chicken Pita
|$13.00
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.
|Chicken Gyro Pita
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries.
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries.
Served w/ Small House Salad