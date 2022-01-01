Chicken salad in Miami

Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall image

 

Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan
More about Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall
Chicken Salad image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waldorf Chicken Salad
More about Gourmet Station
Chicken Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Chicken Salad image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN & SPINACH SALAD$16.50
More about Whisk Gourmet
Chicken Spinach & Cranberry Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spinach & Cranberry Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese, Cranberries, Shaved Almonds, Spinach, Lettuce, Red Onion, Champagne Vinaigrette.
Chicken Cobb Salad*$9.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
More about Union Station Cafe
Chicken Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE image

 

ALLUVA @PARKGROVE

3338 Cornelia Drive, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Moroccan Grilled Chicken Salad$24.00
Grilled Chicken Breast & Local Mixed Greens, Golden Raisins, Candied Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Carrots, Coriander Honey Vinaigrette
More about ALLUVA @PARKGROVE
Chicken Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
Chicken Salad image

 

Rice House of Kabob

14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Rice House of Kabob
CH’I image

 

CH’I

701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, mango, napa cabbage, carrots, radicchio, watercress wonton chips, toasted sesame seeds, pickled ginger dressing
More about CH’I
Yeyo Salad with Chicken image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yeyo Salad with Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
Grove Salad with Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Peanut Sauce and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
More about Kush By Spillover
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.
More about Pastry is Art
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

3450 NW 83rd Ave #145, Doral

Avg 4.4 (850 reviews)
Takeout
BRG's Famous Chicken & Kale Salad$19.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill

