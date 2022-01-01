Chicken salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken salad
Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Chicken Salad
|$13.99
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI
|Chicken Salad
|$13.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Whisk Gourmet
7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami
|FRIED CHICKEN & SPINACH SALAD
|$16.50
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Chicken Spinach & Cranberry Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese, Cranberries, Shaved Almonds, Spinach, Lettuce, Red Onion, Champagne Vinaigrette.
|Chicken Cobb Salad*
|$9.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Chicken Salad
|$13.99
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE
3338 Cornelia Drive, Coconut Grove
|Moroccan Grilled Chicken Salad
|$24.00
Grilled Chicken Breast & Local Mixed Greens, Golden Raisins, Candied Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Carrots, Coriander Honey Vinaigrette
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami
|Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Rice House of Kabob
14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami
|Chicken Salad
|$13.99
CH’I
701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken, mango, napa cabbage, carrots, radicchio, watercress wonton chips, toasted sesame seeds, pickled ginger dressing
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Yeyo Salad with Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
|Grove Salad with Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Peanut Sauce and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.