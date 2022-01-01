Chicken salad sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|LF Chicken Salad Sandwich-
|$7.50
Chicken+mayo+lettuce+tomatoe+Wheat bread
Sergio's Restaurant #1
9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.