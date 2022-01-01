Chicken sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cafe Kush
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Collier County Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken - Honey Mustard - Avocado - Arugula - Red Onion - Challah Bun - Side of Peppers and Shrooms
More about 800 Degrees
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Degrees
2956 NE 199th St, Aventura
|UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
More about Gourmet Station
Gourmet Station
646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores
|Waldorf Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
More about Kush
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Cage-Free Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha.
More about Glass & Vine
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
- served with fries - organic chicken thighs fried or grilled, coleslaw, sriracha sauce, swiss cheese, grilled sourdough bread
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
83 SW 8st, Miami
|Biscayne Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Cracked Sauce, House Made Slaw and Pickles, Handmade Brioche Bun served with French Fries
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Spicy Chicken, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch,homemade Pickles, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onions, Brioche Bun.
More about A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI
|Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...
|Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
|Collier County Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Cage-free chicken, jack cheese, arugula, red onions, avocado, honey mustard, honey whole wheat bun. Served with a side...
More about Royd's
Royd's
20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.77
Grilled chicken sandwich with grilled onions, lettuce and tomato served on Cuban bread
More about Kush By Spillover
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, BBQ on a Honey Wheat Bun
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha
More about Pastry is Art
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.
More about SKY Kitchen
SKY Kitchen
100 Biscayne Blvd #108, Miami
|Chicken & Applewood Bacon Sandwich
|$9.99
Juicy pan-seared chicken breast served on a baguette with smoked paprika aioli, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon tossed in a lime juice, olive oil, and salt dressing.
More about Manjay Wynwood
Manjay Wynwood
2618 NW 5th Av, Miami
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00