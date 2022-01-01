Chicken sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cafe Kush image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe Kush

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Collier County Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken - Honey Mustard - Avocado - Arugula - Red Onion - Challah Bun - Side of Peppers and Shrooms
More about Cafe Kush
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Degrees

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries
More about 800 Degrees
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waldorf Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
More about Gourmet Station
Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Cage-Free Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha.
More about Kush
Glass & Vine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Road, Miami

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- served with fries - organic chicken thighs fried or grilled, coleslaw, sriracha sauce, swiss cheese, grilled sourdough bread
More about Glass & Vine
Toasted Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Toasted Bagelry & Deli

83 SW 8st, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Biscayne Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Cracked Sauce, House Made Slaw and Pickles, Handmade Brioche Bun served with French Fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Spicy Chicken, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch,homemade Pickles, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Onions, Brioche Bun.
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush image

 

A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush

650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...
Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Collier County Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Cage-free chicken, jack cheese, arugula, red onions, avocado, honey mustard, honey whole wheat bun. Served with a side...
More about A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
Royd's image

 

Royd's

20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.77
Grilled chicken sandwich with grilled onions, lettuce and tomato served on Cuban bread
More about Royd's
Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, BBQ on a Honey Wheat Bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha
More about Kush By Spillover
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and string potatoes served on freshly baked 6" baguette.
More about Pastry is Art
Chicken & Applewood Bacon Sandwich image

 

SKY Kitchen

100 Biscayne Blvd #108, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Applewood Bacon Sandwich$9.99
Juicy pan-seared chicken breast served on a baguette with smoked paprika aioli, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon tossed in a lime juice, olive oil, and salt dressing.
More about SKY Kitchen
Item pic

 

Manjay Wynwood

2618 NW 5th Av, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Manjay Wynwood

