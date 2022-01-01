Chicken shawarma in Miami
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
Side Chicken Shawarma
$12.00
side of chicken shawarma
Chicken Shawarma
$18.00
chicken thighs (kosher chicken), amba aioli, pickled onion, parsley, your choice in a pita or a wrap
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL
$21.00
your choice rice, chicken shawarma, Israeli salad, hummus, crispy onions, and tahini
Suggestion for enjoyment:
**for optimal enjoyment, our suggestion is to reheat the protein on your dish for 2 minutes maximum in the microwave prior to eating
FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Habibi Kush
930 NE 79 ST, Miami
Chicken Shawarma Platter
$17.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breasts, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides.
Chicken Shawarma
$12.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breast with pickled vegetables, wrapped in a warm pita bread ~ served with garlic sauce
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
Side Chicken Shawarma (kosher)
$12.00
Chicken Shawarma
$18.00
chicken thighs, amba aioli, pickled onion, parsley, your choice in a pita or a wrap
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
Chicken Shawarma
$22.00
chicken thighs, pickled onions, hummus, served with mixed greens, amba aioli, and pita
