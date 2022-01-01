Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Item pic

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chicken Shawarma$12.00
side of chicken shawarma
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
chicken thighs (kosher chicken), amba aioli, pickled onion, parsley, your choice in a pita or a wrap
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL$21.00
your choice rice, chicken shawarma, Israeli salad, hummus, crispy onions, and tahini
Suggestion for enjoyment:
**for optimal enjoyment, our suggestion is to reheat the protein on your dish for 2 minutes maximum in the microwave prior to eating
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Motek
Item pic

FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Habibi Kush

930 NE 79 ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Platter$17.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breasts, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides.
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breast with pickled vegetables, wrapped in a warm pita bread ~ served with garlic sauce
More about Habibi Kush
Item pic

 

Motek Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chicken Shawarma (kosher)$12.00
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
chicken thighs, amba aioli, pickled onion, parsley, your choice in a pita or a wrap
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
Chicken Shawarma$22.00
chicken thighs, pickled onions, hummus, served with mixed greens, amba aioli, and pita
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Motek Aventura Mall
Restaurant banner

 

El Arabito Grill

10738 nw 74th st, doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.99
Shawarma on Plate Chicken$15.00
More about El Arabito Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Nachos

Crab Rolls

Chicken Piccata

Tortas

Chicken Fried Rice

Gyoza

Brulee

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston