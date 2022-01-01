Chips and salsa in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Pilo's Street Tacos
28 SW 11th St, Miami
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
The Oasis Wynwood
2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Warm tortilla chips, served with house made salsa
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Extra Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.95
Vivians Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Time and More
10314 W Flagler St, Miami
|Chips and Salsa Trio
|$4.50