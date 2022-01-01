Chips and salsa in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Chips & Salsa image

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
Chips + Salsa image

 

A-Mari-Mix

9700 Southwest 24th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips + Salsa$2.00
More about A-Mari-Mix
The Oasis Wynwood image

 

The Oasis Wynwood

2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Warm tortilla chips, served with house made salsa
More about The Oasis Wynwood
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$3.95
Vivians Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Taco Time and More image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Time and More

10314 W Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa Trio$4.50
More about Taco Time and More
Chips & Salsa image

 

Taquerias El Mexicano

521 SW 8th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.75
More about Taquerias El Mexicano

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Bread Pudding

Pastelito

Brisket

Kale Caesar Salad

Wedge Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston