Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Sproutz - Brickell

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raway Chocolate Bar$4.49
RAWAY produces 100% organic raw vegan chocolate bars, a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional candy bars.
RAWAY chocolate is free of artificial ingredients, refined sugar, agave, dairy, gluten, soy, preservatives or GMO's.
This handmade chocolate is neither cooked nor heat-treated, preserving the enzymes and nutritional integrity of the raw ingredients.
More about Sproutz - Brickell
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
RX BAR Chocolate Sea Salt$3.95
More about Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura
Item pic

 

Nite Owl Drive-in

1400 NE 1ST AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Musketeers Chocolate Candy Bar$2.28
Kit Kat Chocolate Bar$3.70
More about Nite Owl Drive-in

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Green Beans

Picanha

Shrimp Burritos

Falafel Pitas

Split Pea Soup

Boneless Ribs

Mozzarella Salad

Chicken Katsu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston