Chocolate bars in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chocolate bars
More about Sproutz - Brickell
Sproutz - Brickell
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Raway Chocolate Bar
|$4.49
RAWAY produces 100% organic raw vegan chocolate bars, a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional candy bars.
RAWAY chocolate is free of artificial ingredients, refined sugar, agave, dairy, gluten, soy, preservatives or GMO's.
This handmade chocolate is neither cooked nor heat-treated, preserving the enzymes and nutritional integrity of the raw ingredients.
More about Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Flyfuel Food Co. - Aventura
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|RX BAR Chocolate Sea Salt
|$3.95