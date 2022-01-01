Chocolate croissants in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Dark Chocolate Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding
|$16.00
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)
|$3.50
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolate
|$3.75
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding
|$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel