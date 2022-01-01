Chocolate croissants in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Forte by Chef Adrianne image

 

Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables

Avg 4 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant) image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$3.50
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
More about Zak the Baker
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolate$3.75
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
More about Chef Adrianne's
Genuine Commissary image

 

Genuine Commissary

860 NE 79 ST, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant, Chocolate ea$0.55
More about Genuine Commissary

