Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse cake in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Chocolate Mousse Cake

Miami restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake

Item pic

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.99
Moist Chocolate cake layered with a light and fluffy dark chocolate mousse with a thin layer of chocolate ganache.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$15.00
Nutella Ganache, Raspberry Sorbet
More about Chef Adrianne's
Item pic

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8 Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.95
Served with ice cream.
More about Havana Harry's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$25.00
3 layer of moist chocolate cake, filled with dark chocolate mousse and cover with dark chocolate shavings and ganache.
More about Pastry is Art

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Ice Cream Cake

Scallops

Pork Belly

Carne Asada

Patty Melts

Prosciutto

Key Lime Pies

Fried Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston