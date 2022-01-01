Chocolate mousse cake in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
Moist Chocolate cake layered with a light and fluffy dark chocolate mousse with a thin layer of chocolate ganache.
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$15.00
Nutella Ganache, Raspberry Sorbet
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|8 Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.95
Served with ice cream.