Chopped salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve chopped salad

Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Degrees

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
800 CLASSIC CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
Tri-color greens, salami, fontina cheese, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette.
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road

5755 Bird Road, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
Harry's Chopped Salad image

 

Harry's Pizzeria

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harry's Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing
Market Chopped Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Market Chopped Salad$19.00
Romaine, Egg,Tomato, Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Avocado, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Marabu image

 

Marabu

701 S Miami Ave, Brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$14.50
A mixture of romaine and green lettuce, chickpeas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips and cilantro dressing
Item pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chop Salad$15.95
org brown rice, grilled chicken breast, tossed with org mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, red cabbage, carrots, scallions, red peppers, extra virgin olive oil, herbamare, micro greens
Power House Chop Salad$14.95
org hearts of palm, garbanzo beans, green apple, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, avocado, parsley, tossed with mediterranean, herb vinaigrette
