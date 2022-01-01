Chopped salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about 800 Degrees
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Degrees
2956 NE 199th St, Aventura
|800 CLASSIC CHOPPED SALAD
|$16.00
Tri-color greens, salami, fontina cheese, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette.
More about Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
5755 Bird Road, Miami
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$16.00
More about Harry's Pizzeria
Harry's Pizzeria
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
|Harry's Chopped Salad
|$14.00
romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Market Chopped Salad
|$19.00
Romaine, Egg,Tomato, Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Avocado, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Marabu
Marabu
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Chopped Salad
|$14.50
A mixture of romaine and green lettuce, chickpeas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips and cilantro dressing
More about Juice and Java Aventura
Juice and Java Aventura
20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura
|Chicken Chop Salad
|$15.95
org brown rice, grilled chicken breast, tossed with org mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, red cabbage, carrots, scallions, red peppers, extra virgin olive oil, herbamare, micro greens
|Power House Chop Salad
|$14.95
org hearts of palm, garbanzo beans, green apple, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds, avocado, parsley, tossed with mediterranean, herb vinaigrette