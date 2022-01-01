Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Item pic

 

EPAREPA Kendall

13742 SW 56th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Chorizo al Grill$11.50
More about EPAREPA Kendall
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Vs Burrito 2

650 ne 79th st, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHORIZO BURRITOS
More about Taco Vs Burrito 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Bisque

Hibiscus Tea

Pork Fried Rice

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Sorbet

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston