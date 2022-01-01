Clam chowder in Miami

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New England Clam Chowder image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Crab House

9457 SW 56th ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder
Cream of clams , potatoes and rich flavor
More about The Original Crab House
Item pic

 

Redfish by Chef Adrianne

9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$16.00
More about Redfish by Chef Adrianne
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder- Lrg$10.95
Clam Chowder-Sm$6.95
Clam Chowder-Qt$18.95
More about The Citadel
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Cup New England Clam Chowder$6.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

