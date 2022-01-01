Cobb salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Sports Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
11481 SW 40th St, Miami
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Cuban Cobb Salad
|$8.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Cuban Cobb Salad
|$8.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Cuban Cobb Salad
|$8.99
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill
1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
The traditional Cobb salad topped with tomato, bacon, egg, diced grilled chicken, and our homemade avocado ranch
More about Coyo Taco - Wynwood
Coyo Taco - Wynwood
2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami
|Coyo Cobb Salad
|$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Pops Subs
Pops Subs
SW 72 St, Miami
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Deli Ham & Cheddar Cheese
More about Union Station Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Chicken Cobb Salad*
|$10.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill
9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
The traditional Cobb salad topped with tomato, bacon, egg, diced grilled chicken, and our homemade avocado ranch
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Cobb Salad
|$21.00
Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Cucumber, Egg, Gorgonzola, Romaine
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell
Coyo Taco - Brickell
1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami
|Coyo Cobb Salad
|$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Sergio's Restaurant #1
Sergio's Restaurant #1
9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami
|Cuban Cobb Salad
|$8.99
More about Coyo Taco South Miami
Coyo Taco South Miami
1514 South Dixie Highway, Miami
|Coyo Cobb Salad
|$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Coyo Taco - Coral Gables
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables
126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Coyo Cobb Salad
|$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Alluva Pool Deck Cafe
Alluva Pool Deck Cafe
3200 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg & ranch dressing