Cobb salad in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve cobb salad

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

11481 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.99
More about Sports Grill
Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Blvd Baes
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Cobb Salad$8.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Cobb Salad$8.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Cobb Salad$8.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.99
The traditional Cobb salad topped with tomato, bacon, egg, diced grilled chicken, and our homemade avocado ranch
More about Sports Grill
Consumer pic

 

Coyo Taco - Wynwood

2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coyo Cobb Salad$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Coyo Taco - Wynwood
Item pic

 

Pops Subs

SW 72 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Deli Ham & Cheddar Cheese
More about Pops Subs
Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Morgans 2829 INC
Chicken Cobb Salad* image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad*$10.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
Cobb Salad$8.99
Smoked Bacon, Sliced Egg, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Corn, Lettuce, Croutons, House Ranch Dressing.
More about Union Station Cafe
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Cobb Salad$8.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.99
The traditional Cobb salad topped with tomato, bacon, egg, diced grilled chicken, and our homemade avocado ranch
More about Sports Grill
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$21.00
Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Cucumber, Egg, Gorgonzola, Romaine
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
Main pic

 

Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coyo Cobb Salad$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #1

9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Cobb Salad$8.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #1
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco South Miami

1514 South Dixie Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coyo Cobb Salad$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Coyo Taco South Miami
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coyo Cobb Salad$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
More about Coyo Taco - Coral Gables
Item pic

 

Alluva Pool Deck Cafe

3200 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg & ranch dressing
More about Alluva Pool Deck Cafe

