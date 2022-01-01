Coleslaw in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve coleslaw

Coleslaw image

BBQ

Drinking Pig BBQ

845 NE 151 street, Miami

Avg 5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw
More about Drinking Pig BBQ
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami image

 

Society BBQ - Midtown Miami

3401 N Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hales' Kale Coleslaw$7.00
More about Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
Nave image

 

Nave

3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side: Coleslaw$4.00
old bay & honey butter.
More about Nave

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Seafood Paella

Risotto

Steak Burritos

Avocado Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Shrimp Tacos

Tostadas

Cheesy Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston