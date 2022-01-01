Cookies in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve cookies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Night Owl Cookie Co.
163 NW 25th st, Miami
|Cosmic Cookie
|$4.50
Signature chocolate dough mixed with chocolate chips. Topped with homemade chocolate ganache and cosmic candy bits.
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
Mimi's
2501 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Funnel Cake Miami
22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami
|Cookie Crumble
|$9.00
Served with Cookies & cream ice cream, whipped cream, oreo crumbs, chocolate drizzle.
Cantina Grill Coral Gables
2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables
|4 for 3 Cookies
|$1.79
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.25
HOLYSHAKES
7761 NW 107TH AVE, MIAMI
|CREAMY COOKIES HOLY
|$14.00
COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE WITH A VANILLA FROSTED RIM AND CRUSHED OREO®, TOPPED WITH A DELICIOUS CHOCOLATE DONUTS TOWER FILLED WITH A SILKY OREO CREAM PEAKS AND FINISHED WITH AN OREO® COOKIE.
CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tamiami Subs
14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105, Miami
|Cookie
Chocolate Chip or Macadamia available.
Cantina Grill Bird Road
14713 SW 42 Street Suite 104, Miami
|Cookie
|$0.59
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Amazonica
5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Cookies & Cream Oblea
|$6.50
The Salty Donut
6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami
|Cookies + Cream Cake
|$3.75
Vanilla cake bean donut with homemade oreo cookies folded in the dough, traditional glaze, topped with homemade oreo crumbs + maldon salt