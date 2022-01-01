Crab rolls in Miami
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Crab Roll
|$15.00
8pcs only kanikama inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
OMAKAI sushi
2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)
|$19.00
Blue crab from Indonesia cut roll. 8-pc.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Butter Crab Roll
|$22.00
Sushi MAS
2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura
|Spicy Crab Roll
|$14.00
krab, avocado and masago with spicy mayo.
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$18.00
Asparagus, Scallion, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago Dressing, Katsobushi
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Real Crab California Roll (8 pc)
|$14.00
Real crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
PLANTA Queen
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|BAKED CRAB ROLL
|$8.00
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
|BAKED CRAB ROLL*
|$16.50
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
