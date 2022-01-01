Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve crab rolls

Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Roll$15.00
8pcs only kanikama inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Soya Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Crab Roll$16.00
More about Soya Sushi Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

OMAKAI sushi

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)$19.00
Blue crab from Indonesia cut roll. 8-pc.
More about OMAKAI sushi
d042d246-329a-46fb-932b-988eedbf455f image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butter Crab Roll$22.00
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Sushi MAS

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Crab Roll$14.00
krab, avocado and masago with spicy mayo.
More about Sushi MAS
Item pic

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Roll$18.00
Asparagus, Scallion, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago Dressing, Katsobushi
More about The Citadel
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Real Crab California Roll (8 pc)$14.00
Real crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
More about Sushi Bay
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAKED CRAB ROLL$8.00
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
BAKED CRAB ROLL*$16.50
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Item pic

 

OMAKAI sushi

18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Crab Cut Roll (8pc)$19.00
Blue crab from Indonesia cut roll. 8-pc.
More about OMAKAI sushi
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Roll$15.00
8pcs only kanikama inside seaweed rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi

