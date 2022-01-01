Crab salad in Miami
Sushi MAS
2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura
|Crab Salad
|$7.00
Krab with mayo, red onion and lime juice.
|Crunchy Crab Salad
|$7.50
Krab with mayo, red onion, lime juice., tempura flakes, cucumber and masago
Varsol By Akashi
3423 Main Hwy, Miami
|Crab Salad Appetizer
|$13.00
Crabmeat mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado and sesame seeds
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Vegan Crab Cake Salad
|$14.00
House Made Vegan Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Vine Tomatoes with LoKal Vinaigrette
|Crab Cake Salad
|$20.00
Lump Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Creamy Garlic with Vine Tomatoes and LoKal Vinaigrette