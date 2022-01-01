Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve crab salad

Item pic

 

Sushi MAS

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Salad$7.00
Krab with mayo, red onion and lime juice.
Crunchy Crab Salad$7.50
Krab with mayo, red onion, lime juice., tempura flakes, cucumber and masago
More about Sushi MAS
Item pic

 

Varsol By Akashi

3423 Main Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Salad Appetizer$13.00
Crabmeat mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado and sesame seeds
More about Varsol By Akashi
Item pic

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Crab Cake Salad$14.00
House Made Vegan Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Vine Tomatoes with LoKal Vinaigrette
Crab Cake Salad$20.00
Lump Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Creamy Garlic with Vine Tomatoes and LoKal Vinaigrette
More about Kush By Spillover
Item pic

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Salad Appetizer$13.00
Krabmeat mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.
More about Akashi Brickell

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Boba Tea

Triple Chocolate Cake

Quiche

Tagliatelle

Sirloin Steaks

Barbacoas

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston