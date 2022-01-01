Crepes in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve crepes
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|MILK CREPE CAKE
|$10.00
CRAPE CAKE STUFFED WITH WIPPED CREAM, MANGO, CONDENSED MILK, CHOCOLATE SYRUP AND POPPING CHOCOLATE CANDY ON TOP
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Crepe Nutella
|$10.99
Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.
|Crepe Fouras
|$13.99
Chicken Ragout, Mushrooms and cream in a homemade crepe
|Crepe Cielito
|$10.99
Dulce de leche, Strawberries, peach and chantilly cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream
SUSHI
Shokudo Miami
4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Japanese Crepe Cake
|$12.00
raspberry shiso compote, tofu paper
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami
|Chorizo Mozzarella Crepe
Chorizo, provolone cheese, scrambled eggs, red peppers, onions, tomatoes and oregano
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|BREAKFAST CREPE
|$19.00
homemade crepe stuffed with cheddar scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sautéed onions and red peppers, choice of protein. Served with green salad, cilantro aioli and spicy mayo
|CREPE NUTELLA
|$10.00
a loooooot of Nutella.
|CREPE EXPRESS
|$13.00
French crepe, strawberry, banana and Nutella. Served with whipped cream
Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
7317 sw 107 ave, Miami
|Crepe all'italiana
|$16.95
Crepe with dulce de leche or nutella.