Crepes in Miami

Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MILK CREPE CAKE$10.00
CRAPE CAKE STUFFED WITH WIPPED CREAM, MANGO, CONDENSED MILK, CHOCOLATE SYRUP AND POPPING CHOCOLATE CANDY ON TOP
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crepe Nutella$10.99
Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.
Crepe Fouras$13.99
Chicken Ragout, Mushrooms and cream in a homemade crepe
Crepe Cielito$10.99
Dulce de leche, Strawberries, peach and chantilly cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Crepe Cake$12.00
raspberry shiso compote, tofu paper
More about Shokudo Miami
Main pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MILK CREPE CAKE$10.00
CRAPE CAKE STUFFED WITH WIPPED CREAM, MANGO, CONDENSED MILK, CHOCOLATE SYRUP AND POPPING CHOCOLATE CANDY ON TOP
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice image

 

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Mozzarella Crepe
Chorizo, provolone cheese, scrambled eggs, red peppers, onions, tomatoes and oregano
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
Item pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST CREPE$19.00
homemade crepe stuffed with cheddar scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sautéed onions and red peppers, choice of protein. Served with green salad, cilantro aioli and spicy mayo
CREPE NUTELLA$10.00
a loooooot of Nutella.
CREPE EXPRESS$13.00
French crepe, strawberry, banana and Nutella. Served with whipped cream
More about Cafe Bastille
Banner pic

 

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

7317 sw 107 ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crepe all'italiana$16.95
Crepe with dulce de leche or nutella.
More about Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Crepes$16.95
stuffed with sm. salmon, tzatziki, topped with cherry tomatoes, scallions
More about Juice and Java Aventura

