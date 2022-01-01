Crispy beef in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve crispy beef
Chai Wok
1688 NE 164 St, North Miami Beach
|Crispy Beef
|$22.95
Our Crispy Beef dish is freshly made with strips of marinated beef, bell peppers and sliced onions, tossed in the wok with a tangy sweet and spicy sauce.
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Szechuan Crispy Beef
|$24.00
Crispy flash-fried tender beef, carrots, scallions, and chili sauce