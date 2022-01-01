Crispy beef in Miami

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Blackbrick

3451 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cumin Crispy Beef$30.00
More about Blackbrick
Item pic

 

Chai Wok

1688 NE 164 St, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Beef$22.95
Our Crispy Beef dish is freshly made with strips of marinated beef, bell peppers and sliced onions, tossed in the wok with a tangy sweet and spicy sauce.
More about Chai Wok
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Szechuan Crispy Beef$24.00
Crispy flash-fried tender beef, carrots, scallions, and chili sauce
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill

