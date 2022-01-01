Crispy chicken in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about DUCK 'N SUM
DUCK 'N SUM
3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove
|7 Spiced Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Chinese 7 spice chicken, served with white rice, ginger garlic bok choy & pickles
More about 100 Montaditos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
100 Montaditos
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli
|$1.00
More about Motek
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL
|$19.95
crispy chicken schnitzel (glatt kosher) in toasted challah bread with cabbage, pickles, tomatoes, greens, sumac onions, harissa aioli
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Rosie's/7th
Rosie's/7th
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami
|Crispy Hot Chicken
|$10.00
2 fried thighs, served with our spiced buffalo sauce
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Cracked Sauce, House Made Slaw and Pickles, Handmade Brioche Bun served with French Fries
More about 100 Montaditos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS
100 Montaditos
13440 SW 120th street, Miami
|7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli
|$1.00
More about Groovin' Bean
SANDWICHES
Groovin' Bean
801 NW 3av 104, Miami
|Crispy Chicken Wrap BLT with Fries
|$14.00
|BLT Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
|$12.00