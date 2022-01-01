Crispy chicken in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve crispy chicken

7 Spiced Crispy Chicken image

 

DUCK 'N SUM

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7 Spiced Crispy Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chinese 7 spice chicken, served with white rice, ginger garlic bok choy & pickles
More about DUCK 'N SUM
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

100 Montaditos

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (797 reviews)
Takeout
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
More about 100 Montaditos
c44e7605-7699-4a2c-b4fc-9c6d58953b6b image

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL$19.95
crispy chicken schnitzel (glatt kosher) in toasted challah bread with cabbage, pickles, tomatoes, greens, sumac onions, harissa aioli
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
More about Motek
Rosie's/7th image

 

Rosie's/7th

1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Hot Chicken$10.00
2 fried thighs, served with our spiced buffalo sauce
More about Rosie's/7th
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Cracked Sauce, House Made Slaw and Pickles, Handmade Brioche Bun served with French Fries
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Montaditos

13440 SW 120th street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
More about 100 Montaditos
Groovin' Bean image

SANDWICHES

Groovin' Bean

801 NW 3av 104, Miami

Avg 5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap BLT with Fries$14.00
BLT Crispy Chicken Sandwhich$12.00
More about Groovin' Bean
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Gold Marquess

143 NW 23 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$17.00
More about Gold Marquess

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Turkey Burgers

Tostadas

Lobster Ravioli

Egg Sandwiches

Braised Short Ribs

Cannellonis

Fried Rice

Al Pastor Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston