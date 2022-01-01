Croissant sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about Vicky Cafe
SANDWICHES
Vicky Cafe
10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami
|Croissant Sandwich Ham & Cheese
|$4.99
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$5.99
More about Vicky Cafe
Vicky Cafe
1350 Miller Drive, Coral Gables
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$6.49
|Croissant Sandwich Ham & Cheese
|$5.59
More about Cafe Bastille
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$22.00
toasted large French croissant, smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado, served with field green salad
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$15.00
large French croissant, cheddar scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon