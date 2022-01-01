Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants
  Miami
  Croissant Sandwiches

Miami restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Cafe

10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich Ham & Cheese$4.99
Croissant Egg Sandwich$5.99
More about Vicky Cafe
Vicky Cafe image

 

Vicky Cafe

1350 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Egg Sandwich$6.49
Croissant Sandwich Ham & Cheese$5.59
More about Vicky Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH$22.00
toasted large French croissant, smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado, served with field green salad
CROISSANT SANDWICH$15.00
large French croissant, cheddar scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon
More about Cafe Bastille

