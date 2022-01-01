Croissants in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve croissants
Vicky Bakery Doral
10740 NW 74th St, Medley
|Croissant Bacon ,Queso y Huevo
|$5.99
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Dark Chocolate Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding
|$16.00
CRAFT Coral Gables
127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables
|Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves
|$19.95
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.95
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Croissant
|$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
|Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)
|$3.50
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolate
|$3.75
|Plain Croissant
|$2.99
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding
|$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bachour
2020 salzedo, miami
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
Genuine Commissary
860 NE 79 ST, Miami Shores
|Croissant, Regular ea
|$0.60
|Croissant, Chocolate ea
|$0.55
|Croissant, Almond ea
|$1.30
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$15.00
Brioche bun, cheddar scrambled eggs, avocado spread, bacon.