Croissants in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve croissants

Borsalino Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Borsalino Cafe

119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami

Avg 5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.00
More about Borsalino Cafe
Vicky Bakery Doral image

 

Vicky Bakery Doral

10740 NW 74th St, Medley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Bacon ,Queso y Huevo$5.99
More about Vicky Bakery Doral
Forte by Chef Adrianne image

 

Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables

Avg 4 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Item pic

 

CRAFT Coral Gables

127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves$19.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.95
More about CRAFT Coral Gables
Croissant image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$3.50
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
More about Zak the Baker
Plain Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolate$3.75
Plain Croissant$2.99
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
and Salted Caramel
More about Chef Adrianne's
Bachour image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bachour

2020 salzedo, miami

Avg 4.6 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
More about Bachour
Genuine Commissary image

 

Genuine Commissary

860 NE 79 ST, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant, Regular ea$0.60
Croissant, Chocolate ea$0.55
Croissant, Almond ea$1.30
More about Genuine Commissary
887933a9-7950-4b10-923f-634f416f2b34 image

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
CROISSANT SANDWICH$15.00
Brioche bun, cheddar scrambled eggs, avocado spread, bacon.
More about Cafe Bastille
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Cheese, & Egg Croissant$6.00
Ham pit ham, Swiss cheese topped with 1 scramble egg on a flaky baked croissant
Croissant$2.00
More about Pastry is Art

