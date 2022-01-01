Dumplings in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve dumplings
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings
|$16.00
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings
|$16.00
Takee Outee
20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Fried Dumpling (10)
|$6.79
|Steamed Dumpling (10)
|$6.79
SUSHI
Shokudo Miami
4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$14.00
pork
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$13.00
mixed vegetables and tofu
|Shumai Dumplings
|$14.00
shrimp & pork
Phuc Yea
7100 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100, Miami
|Dumplings
|$18.00
Sesame crusted chicken dumplings, scallion, szechuan peppercorn nuoc cham
Shoma Bazaar
9420 NW 41 Street, Doral
|HarGow Shrimp Dumpling
|$9.00
HarGow (3 pieces) The most popular dim sum dish from HONG KONG. Steamed crystal shrimp dumplings with transparent and smooth wrapper. This dish is said to be the one that the skill of a dim sum chef is judged on.
Kitsune
19 SE 2ND AVE, STE 4/4-1, MIAMI
|CHICKEN DUMPLINGS
|$7.00
Steamed Dumplings with chicken, cabbage, shallots, ginger and green onions
Canton Coral Gables
2614-2624 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, Coral Gables
|DUMPLINGS FRIED
|$9.50
wok-fried or steamed dumplings served with a ginger-scallion soy sauce.
|DUMPLINGS STEAMED
|$9.50
wok-fried or steamed dumplings served with a ginger-scallion soy sauce.