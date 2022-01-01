Edamame in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve edamame

Edamame image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$7.50
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$8.00
Soybeans sprinkled with salt, sesame oil and soy sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE
More about Soya Sushi Bar
EDAMAME image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Edamame image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$7.50
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Edamame image

 

Paperfish

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$7.00
More about Paperfish
daa3b318-69f6-40dc-846c-5629620f9975 image

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$8.00
Sea Salted
More about Shokudo Miami
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Edamame$9.00
Boiled with sea salt
More about Sushi Bay
afc4d274-2cb4-4598-876b-1ac95c05bf7a image

 

OMAKAI sushi

18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.00
Soy beans with coarse sea salt.
More about OMAKAI sushi
Item pic

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$7.00
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi image

 

Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi

2188 NE 123St, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Edamame$7.95
More about Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi
Edamame image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$7.50
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
More about Pubbelly Sushi
EDAMAME image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Gold Marquess

143 NW 23 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$8.00
More about Gold Marquess
EDAMAME image

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
EDAMAME image

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Wabi Sabi Miami image

 

Wabi Sabi Miami

851 NE 79th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
More about Wabi Sabi Miami

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Carne Asada Tacos

Cheesecake

Rice Bowls

Coleslaw

Fettuccine Alfredo

Mahi Mahi

Mozzarella Sticks

Flan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston