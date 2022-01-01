Edamame in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve edamame
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Edamame
|$7.50
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
More about Soya Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Soya Sushi Bar
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral
|Edamame
|$8.00
Soybeans sprinkled with salt, sesame oil and soy sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Edamame
|$7.50
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
More about Sushi Bay
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Organic Edamame
|$9.00
Boiled with sea salt
More about OMAKAI sushi
OMAKAI sushi
18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura
|Edamame
|$4.00
Soy beans with coarse sea salt.
More about Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi
Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi
2188 NE 123St, North Miami
|Spicy Edamame
|$7.95
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Edamame
|$7.50
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
More about Wabi Sabi Miami
Wabi Sabi Miami
851 NE 79th St, Miami
|Edamame
|$5.00