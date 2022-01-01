Eel in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve eel
KAE SUNSET
5701 sunset dr, South miami
|Eel Deluxe
|$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
KAE DORAL
3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral
|Eel Deluxe
|$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
OMAKAI sushi
18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura
|Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc
|$8.00
Fresh water eel, warm sweet and savory like dessert sushi. Perfect to end the meal. 2-pc/order