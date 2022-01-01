Eel in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve eel

Eel Deluxe image

 

KAE SUNSET

5701 sunset dr, South miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Deluxe$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
More about KAE SUNSET
Eel Deluxe image

 

KAE DORAL

3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Deluxe$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
More about KAE DORAL
Sushi Sake image

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EEL SAUCE$1.00
More about Sushi Sake
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc image

 

OMAKAI sushi

18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc$8.00
Fresh water eel, warm sweet and savory like dessert sushi. Perfect to end the meal. 2-pc/order
More about OMAKAI sushi
Akashi Brickell image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eel Sauce (side)$0.75
More about Akashi Brickell

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Tuna Wraps

Turkey Burgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Nigiri

Tarts

Short Ribs

Lomo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston