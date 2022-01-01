Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve egg rolls

Borsalino Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Borsalino Cafe

119 SE 1ST AVE, Miami

Avg 5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Bacon Egg Roll$16.00
More about Borsalino Cafe
Main pic

 

Casa 305

15104 sw 72 st, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CUBAN EGG ROLL$9.00
Here’s our 305 version of an eggroll Jamon, pierna, Swiss cheese, pickle house wrapped and fried golden, served with casa honey Dijon
More about Casa 305
Item pic

 

Chifa Du Kang - Kendall

11768 SW 88th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls (2)$4.50
Pork and Egg roll
More about Chifa Du Kang - Kendall
Egg Roll (2) image

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll (1)$1.90
Egg Roll (2)$3.79
More about Takee Outee
Item pic

 

Chai Wok

1688 NE 164 St, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Roll$3.00
Vegetable, Beef or Pastrami
More about Chai Wok
Item pic

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Egg Roll$8.00
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Consumer pic

 

Latin House Grill

8695 SW 124 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Media Noche Egg Rolls$14.99
8-hour roasted pork, sweet ham, pickles, our three cheese blend & a side of homemade mustard aioli.
More about Latin House Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Egg Rolls (2)$14.00
Fried egg rolls filled with fresh avocado, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and cilantro served with sweet chili sauce
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
EGG ROLL image

 

Canton Coral Gables

2614-2624 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
EGG ROLL$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded chicken, baby shrimp and cabbage, wrapped. in a crispy egg skin.
More about Canton Coral Gables

