Egg rolls in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Casa 305
Casa 305
15104 sw 72 st, Kendall
|CUBAN EGG ROLL
|$9.00
Here’s our 305 version of an eggroll Jamon, pierna, Swiss cheese, pickle house wrapped and fried golden, served with casa honey Dijon
More about Chifa Du Kang - Kendall
Chifa Du Kang - Kendall
11768 SW 88th St, Miami
|Egg Rolls (2)
|$4.50
Pork and Egg roll
More about Chai Wok
Chai Wok
1688 NE 164 St, North Miami Beach
|Egg Roll
|$3.00
Vegetable, Beef or Pastrami
More about Latin House Grill
Latin House Grill
8695 SW 124 Ave, Miami
|Media Noche Egg Rolls
|$14.99
8-hour roasted pork, sweet ham, pickles, our three cheese blend & a side of homemade mustard aioli.
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Avocado Egg Rolls (2)
|$14.00
Fried egg rolls filled with fresh avocado, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and cilantro served with sweet chili sauce
More about Canton Coral Gables
Canton Coral Gables
2614-2624 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, Coral Gables
|EGG ROLL
|$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded chicken, baby shrimp and cabbage, wrapped. in a crispy egg skin.