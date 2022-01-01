Enchiladas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve enchiladas
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Enchiladas Suizas Con Pollo
|$15.00
Corn Tortilla Topped with Green Tomatillo Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream. Served with Mexican Rice and Black Beans.
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$12.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with Mexican rice & beans.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Time and More
10314 W Flagler St, Miami
|Enchiladas