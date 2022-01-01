Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve flautas

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Flautas$16.00
Crispy Shredded Beef Flautas, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.
Chicken Flautas$16.00
Crispy Shredded Chicken Taquitos, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$12.00
4 rolled and deep fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and queso cotija. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Taco Way
Consumer pic

 

Latin House Grill

8695 SW 124 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$9.99
Five hand rolled taquitos topped with crema, onion & cilantro.
More about Latin House Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Lobster Ravioli

Quiche

Arugula Salad

Wontons

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Lasagna

Ice Cream Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston