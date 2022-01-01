Flautas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve flautas
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Beef Flautas
|$16.00
Crispy Shredded Beef Flautas, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.
|Chicken Flautas
|$16.00
Crispy Shredded Chicken Taquitos, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole. Served with Mexican Rice & Black Beans.
More about Taco Way
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Flautas
|$12.00
4 rolled and deep fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and queso cotija. Served with Mexican rice and beans.