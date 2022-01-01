French toast in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve french toast
Roasters 'N Toasters
12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
Balan's Bar & Brasserie
901 S Miami Ave, Miami
|FRENCH TOAST
|$16.95
ZTB brioche, guava curd, cream cheese and passionfruit syrup
PANI
19565 Biscayne Blvd #941, Aventura
|Sweet & Fresh French Toast
|$22.00
Some seasonal fruit + coconut chips + maybe maple syrup is more your type
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|# 1 French Toast
|$11.49
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|FRENCH TOAST & BERRIES
|$14.00
French Brioche "perdu" style, served with strawberry and blueberry. Maple syrup.