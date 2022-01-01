French toast in Miami

Original French Toast image

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$16.00
More about Blvd Baes
Balan's Bar & Brasserie image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Balan's Bar & Brasserie

901 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH TOAST$16.95
ZTB brioche, guava curd, cream cheese and passionfruit syrup
More about Balan's Bar & Brasserie
Original French Toast image

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

9465 S DIXIE HWY, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$16.00
More about Morgans 2829 INC
Sweet & Fresh French Toast image

 

PANI

19565 Biscayne Blvd #941, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet & Fresh French Toast$22.00
Some seasonal fruit + coconut chips + maybe maple syrup is more your type
More about PANI
# 1 French Toast image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
# 1 French Toast$11.49
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
FRENCH TOAST & BERRIES image

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH TOAST & BERRIES$14.00
French Brioche "perdu" style, served with strawberry and blueberry. Maple syrup.
More about Cafe Bastille
Groovin' Bean image

SANDWICHES

Groovin' Bean

801 NW 3av 104, Miami

Avg 5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and French Toast$15.00
More about Groovin' Bean
Item pic

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

18515 NE 18th Ave, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with Powdered Sugar.
More about Roasters 'N Toasters

