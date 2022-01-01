Fried pickles in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve fried pickles
LoKal - Coconut Grove
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Fried Pickles served on a bed of dry slaw, served with a side of Bang Bang sauce.
Kush - Wynwood
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Served with Piri Piri Sauce and Creamy Garlic
Batch Gastropub - Brickell
30 Southwest 12th Street, Miami
|Fried Pickles
|$12.00