Fried rice in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve fried rice

Duck Fried Rice image

 

DUCK 'N SUM

3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Duck Fried Rice$19.00
Roasted Duck served with Fried Rice, Garlic Ginger Bok Choy & Chinese Tea Egg.
Golden Fried Rice$6.00
Our Golden Fried Rice with Egg, Carrots, Spring onions, Pickled Daikon, Shitake Mushroom Ginger, Snow Pea and Bean Spouts.
Pork Fried Rice$15.00
Roasted Char Siu Pork served with your choice of Rice, with a side of Garlic Ginger Bok Choy.
More about DUCK 'N SUM
Item pic

 

Sushi Maki Catering

8025 NW 90th Street, Medley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$45.00
(serves 10, half pan)
Chicken Fried Rice$45.00
(serves 10, half pan)
More about Sushi Maki Catering
PB Kimchee Fried Rice image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
PB Kimchee Fried Rice$17.00
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE CHICKEN$15.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
PB Kimchee Fried Rice image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
PB Kimchee Fried Rice$17.00
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Chaufa Fried Rice image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chaufa Fried Rice$17.00
Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms Egg and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Bocas Grill Doral

10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Fried Rice Lomo$22.00
More about Bocas Grill Doral
Locos X Grill Doral image

 

Locos X Grill Doral

7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Fried Rice.$4.50
More about Locos X Grill Doral
717dccda-6847-44db-b519-3373e715bfea image

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Pork Fried Rice
House Special Fried Rice
More about Takee Outee
Back Door Monkey image

SUSHI

Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wok Fried Rice$25.00
24 Hr Braised Pork Belly, Shrimp, Scallions, Shiitake, Fried Egg, Togarashi.
More about Back Door Monkey
CHICKEN FRIED RICE image

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
SPECIAL FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
More about Sushi Sake
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE image

 

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Fried Rice image

 

Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi

2188 NE 123St, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$16.95
Eggs, onions, carrots, peas.
More about Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi
PB Kimchee Fried Rice image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
PB Kimchee Fried Rice$17.00
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Veggie Fried Rice image

 

CH’I

701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Fried Rice$9.00
Peruvian style Chinese stir fried rice, peppers, scallions, jasmine rice,
egg tortilla, tamari sauce
More about CH’I
Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$6.50
More about Akashi Brickell
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE CHICKEN$15.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Restaurant banner

NOODLES

Gold Marquess

143 NW 23 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$16.00
More about Gold Marquess
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE CHICKEN$15.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE CHICKEN$15.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar

