Fried rice in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve fried rice
DUCK 'N SUM
3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove
|Duck Fried Rice
|$19.00
Roasted Duck served with Fried Rice, Garlic Ginger Bok Choy & Chinese Tea Egg.
|Golden Fried Rice
|$6.00
Our Golden Fried Rice with Egg, Carrots, Spring onions, Pickled Daikon, Shitake Mushroom Ginger, Snow Pea and Bean Spouts.
|Pork Fried Rice
|$15.00
Roasted Char Siu Pork served with your choice of Rice, with a side of Garlic Ginger Bok Choy.
Sushi Maki Catering
8025 NW 90th Street, Medley
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$45.00
(serves 10, half pan)
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$45.00
(serves 10, half pan)
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|FRIED RICE CHICKEN
|$15.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|PB Kimchee Fried Rice
|$17.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Chaufa Fried Rice
|$17.00
Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms Egg and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4
Bocas Grill Doral
10210 Northwest 58th Street, Doral
|Special Fried Rice Lomo
|$22.00
Takee Outee
20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Roast Pork Fried Rice
|House Special Fried Rice
SUSHI
Back Door Monkey
2328 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Wok Fried Rice
|$25.00
24 Hr Braised Pork Belly, Shrimp, Scallions, Shiitake, Fried Egg, Togarashi.
SUSHI
Sushi Sake
9565 SW 72nd St, Miami
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$10.00
|SPECIAL FRIED RICE
|$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
PLANTA Queen
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|TRUFFLE FRIED RICE
|$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
Rama9 Thai Dish & Sushi
2188 NE 123St, North Miami
|Fried Rice
|$16.95
Eggs, onions, carrots, peas.
CH’I
701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$9.00
Peruvian style Chinese stir fried rice, peppers, scallions, jasmine rice,
egg tortilla, tamari sauce
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|FRIED RICE CHICKEN
|$15.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|FRIED RICE CHICKEN
|$15.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER