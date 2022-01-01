Fudge brownies in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve fudge brownies
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Fudge Guava Brownie
|$5.75
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Fudge Guava Brownie
|$5.75
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Fudge Guava Brownie
|$5.75
Sergio's Restaurant #3
13550 SW 120 st, Miami
|Fudge Guava Brownie
|$5.75
Perl Restaurant
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami
|Milo Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$10.00