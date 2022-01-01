Garden salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve garden salad
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
20475 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|L - Garden Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Garden Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, roasted peppers, mushrooms & black olives drizzled with a creamy Italian dressing.
More about Mike's Miami
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, hard boiled egg, cucumbers & served with your choice of dressing & fresh dinner roll.
|Small Garden Salad
|$4.45
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers & served with your choice of dressing.
More about Union Station Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.99
Served with a side of Champagne Vinaigrette.
More about Havana Harry's
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Garden Salad
|$10.95
Spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, mandarins and a boiled egg.
|Garden Salad
|$10.95
Spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, mandarins and a boiled egg.
More about The Citadel
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
house mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette