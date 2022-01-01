Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve garden salad

Sergio's Restaurant #5 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.00
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Sergio's Restaurant #6 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.00
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

20475 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$13.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, roasted peppers, mushrooms & black olives drizzled with a creamy Italian dressing.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
Sergio's Restaurant #2 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.00
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Item pic

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Garden Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, hard boiled egg, cucumbers & served with your choice of dressing & fresh dinner roll.
Small Garden Salad$4.45
Mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers & served with your choice of dressing.
More about Mike's Miami
Union Station Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$3.99
Served with a side of Champagne Vinaigrette.
More about Union Station Cafe
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$10.95
Spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, mandarins and a boiled egg.
Garden Salad$10.95
Spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, mandarins and a boiled egg.
More about Havana Harry's
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$11.00
house mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Citadel
Sergio's Restaurant #3 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.00
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Pina's Pizza image

 

Pina's Pizza

12041 SW 117th AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Side Salad$5.95
Garden Salad$8.95
More about Pina's Pizza
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$14.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Miso Soup

Stromboli

Margherita Pizza

Steak Subs

Paninis

Tostadas

Shrimp Tempura

Carne Asada Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston