Goat cheese salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
La Pizza 1789
5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami
|Beets & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, Beets, Goat Cheese, Shallots Vinaigrette, Truffle oil, Almonds
FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Habibi Kush
930 NE 79 ST, Miami
|Roasted Red Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$9.00
Cool, sweet and colorful roasted beet salad and crumbled Goat Cheese, drizzled with olive oil, sprinkled with parsley
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
142 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Goat Cheese & Beet Salad
|$12.00
Spinach, walnuts, goat cheese, fresh boiled red beets, and balsamic vinaigrette.