Goat cheese salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

La Pizza 1789

5840 SW 71 Street, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beets & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Arugula, Beets, Goat Cheese, Shallots Vinaigrette, Truffle oil, Almonds
More about La Pizza 1789
FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Habibi Kush

930 NE 79 ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Red Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$9.00
Cool, sweet and colorful roasted beet salad and crumbled Goat Cheese, drizzled with olive oil, sprinkled with parsley
More about Habibi Kush
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad$12.00
Spinach, walnuts, goat cheese, fresh boiled red beets, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad$12.00
Spinach, walnuts, goat cheese, fresh boiled red beets, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

